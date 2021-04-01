Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 200,357 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,357 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Ranpak worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ranpak by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

