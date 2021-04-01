Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

