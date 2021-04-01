Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 585,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,546. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

