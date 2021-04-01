Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$46.69 and a 12-month high of C$86.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

