Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retail Value by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,531. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.