Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 63,380 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AFIN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,410. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.98%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

