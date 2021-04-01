Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,188 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $835,993,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

