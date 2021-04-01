Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

