Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 47,012 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,539. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.75 and a 1-year high of $300.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.