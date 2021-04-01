Retirement Group LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.