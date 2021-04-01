Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.85. 1,454,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,680,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

