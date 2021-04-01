REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.60. REV Group shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 798 shares.

Specifically, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

