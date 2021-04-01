Reviewing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 61.08%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.74 -$12.57 million $1.24 30.00 Li Auto $41.88 million 540.02 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

