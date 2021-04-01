Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXEEY. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY stock remained flat at $$20.10 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Rexel has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.