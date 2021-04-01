RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

NYSE RH opened at $596.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.93. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

