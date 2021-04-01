Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $19.92 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

