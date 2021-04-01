Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

