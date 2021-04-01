Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,942 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -612.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.