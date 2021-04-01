Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Mitek Systems worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

