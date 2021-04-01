Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Flushing Financial worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

