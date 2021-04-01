Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.06 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

