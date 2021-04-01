Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $907.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

