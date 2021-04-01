Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $23.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1,427 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

