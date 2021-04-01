Richard W. Pascoe Purchases 20,000 Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. Histogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

