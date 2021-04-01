Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,607.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of RHUHF opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.