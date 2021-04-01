Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.