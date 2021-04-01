Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

