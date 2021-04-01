Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $29.64 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 231,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

