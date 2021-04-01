Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,973. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.