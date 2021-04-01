Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,476 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 2,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

