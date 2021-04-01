Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,601 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

