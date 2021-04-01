Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

