Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,516,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.69. 7,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

