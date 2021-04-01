Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Biogen comprises 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $280.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,897. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

