Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $410,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

