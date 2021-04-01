Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 971.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $44,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $37,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

