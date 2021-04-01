Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 770,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

