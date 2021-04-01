Ronald J. Oscher Sells 13,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.