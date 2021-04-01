Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

