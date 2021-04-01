Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,084.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 162,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 1,550,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

