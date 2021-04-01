Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,408 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

PPA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

