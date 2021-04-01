Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,758,000 after buying an additional 350,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.