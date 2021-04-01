Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $162.65. 157,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.