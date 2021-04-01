Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

