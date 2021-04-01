Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

