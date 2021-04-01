Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.