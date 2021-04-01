Royal Bank of Canada Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $158.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.64.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.