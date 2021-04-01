Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.91 ($4.73).

LON RMG traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting GBX 485.30 ($6.34). The stock had a trading volume of 6,226,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.59.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

