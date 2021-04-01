RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 in the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,918 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RPC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. RPC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

