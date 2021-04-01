RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. 15,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,588. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

